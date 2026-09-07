NIA searches residence of 'white-collar' terror accused in J-K

22:28

The NIA on Monday carried out searches at the residence of 'white-collar' terror accused Adeel Majeed Rather at Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said in Srinagar.



The raids were conducted in connection with the Delhi blast that took place in November last year, killing more than a dozen persons and injuring 20 others.



The NIA searches lasted for nearly an hour, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.



Rather was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 7 last year for allegedly putting up threatening posters in Srinagar city. His arrest led to the police cracking a 'white-collar' terror module in which several doctors were allegedly found involved in terror activities.



Rather was arrested three days before the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. -- PTI