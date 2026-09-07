Nepal floods death toll climbs to 1,355

14:01

The death toll from the devastating flash floods has climbed to 1,355, according to the latest figures released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).



Nepal is observing a day of national mourning on Monday in memory of lives lost in devastating floods which struck on August 26.



A Cabinet meeting held on September 3 at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers had decided to observe national mourning in honour of the flood victims. Accordingly, the national flag is being flown at half-mast at government offices across the country, as well as at Nepali embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.



The Bhotekoshi flood struck Rasuwa, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure. -- ANI