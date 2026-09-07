Nepal floods: 'Bhakra Nangal dam safe'

15:42

A rescuer works at the entrance of a tunnel at Chilime Hydropower Plant in Nepal

The Bhakra Nangal dam is safe, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy Chairman Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne said on Monday after members of the committee sought an assessment of its safety during a meeting of the panel.



Barne said the committee sought information on the condition and safety of the dam and also raised the issue of its audit.



"Bhakra Nangal dam should be audited, considering how long it has been since it was built. We sought information about its safety. The Chairman of the Board told us that the Bhakra Nangal dam is safe," Barne said



He said the committee specifically asked the Bhakra Beas Management Board about its assessment of the dam amid speculation over its safety.



"We asked them what their assessment was and whether the dam was safe, particularly in view of the speculation that had emerged earlier," he said.



Barne said members of the committee also referred to recent flash floods in Nepal and asked whether similar risks could arise in India. -- ANI