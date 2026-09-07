Malaysia Airlines flight diverted to Chennai over technical issue

20:47

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A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah was diverted to Chennai on Monday following an engine-related technical issue, prompting a full emergency declaration, an official said.



Malaysia Airlines MH 156 with 186 persons on board landed safely, and appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated at the airport here, he said.



"There was a technical issue involving Engine No: 2. The airline and relevant technical teams are carrying out further assessment of the aircraft and the issue," a spokesperson said, adding that operations are normal.



The aircraft was towed to the parking bay, and passengers were provided temporary accommodation at the airport before being shifted to a nearby hotel. The flight is expected to resume its journey once engineers address the technical fault, sources said.



Separately, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was diverted to Chennai International Airport due to a technical issue.



In view of the issue, a "local standby was declared" at Chennai airport, and the necessary emergency response arrangements were kept ready.



The aircraft landed safely and vacated the runway under its own power. -- PTI