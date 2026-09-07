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Karnataka: Murder accused shot in leg after attacking cop

Mon, 07 September 2026
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18:40
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A 27-year-old murder accused was shot in the leg on Monday by police after he allegedly attacked a constable and attempted to flee from custody in this district, the police said.

The incident occurred near Lingapura village on the N R Pura Road, they said.

The suspect, identified as Umesh Naik, is the prime accused in the murder of 32-year-old rowdy-sheeter Kulli Kiran, who was killed in Ramenakoppa in Shivamogga district on Sunday evening, police said.

According to the police, a team from the Tunganagar police station traced Naik to the N R Pura area and was transporting him back to Shivamogga when he turned belligerent near Lingapura village in Chikkamagaluru district. 

Naik allegedly attacked police constable Thammanna on his left shoulder with a chain in a bid to escape.

Tunganagar Police Inspector K T Gururaj issued warnings to Naik to surrender. 

When the suspect ignored the warnings and continued his escape attempt, Gururaj opened fire from his service pistol, injuring Naik in his left leg, a senior police officer said.

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