Hyderabad devotee donates Rs 1.11 crore to TTD's Gosamrakshana Trust

23:35

A Hyderabad-based devotee on Monday donated Rs 1.11 crore to the TTD's Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust.



K Madhuram Reddy met TTD chairman B R Naidu at his camp office in Hyderabad and handed over the donation, a press release said.



The SV Gosamrakshana Trust was established to protect cows and promote awareness of their spiritual and economic significance.



TTD matches every donation to the trust with an equal contribution to help make it self-sustaining.



TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, one of the world's richest Hindu shrines. -- PTI