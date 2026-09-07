HC orders Maha to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to man for illegal detention

16:51

The Bombay high court has ordered Maharashtra government to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a 26-year-old man for illegal detention, reminding it of the state police's motto to protect good and to punish evil.



The HC's Nagpur bench of Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Raj Wakode, in its August 31 judgment, said Akola police acted illegally by detaining petitioner Vaibhav Suryawanshi and has violated his fundamental rights.



In its order, the court said those who are called upon to administer the criminal law must bear in mind that they have a duty not merely to the individual accused before them but also to the State and to the community at large.



"It may not be out of context to remind that the motto of Maharashtra State Police is 'Sadrakshnaya Khalanighrahanaya' (to protect good and to punish evil), which needs to be respected," HC said while ordering the state government to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the petitioner within eight weeks.



Such incidents involving police usually tend to deplete the confidence in the criminal justice system much more than those incidents involving private individuals, the HC said. -- PTI