Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat NGO withdraws defamation suit against BBC over Modi docu

Mon, 07 September 2026
Share:
15:46
image
 An NGO has withdrawn from the Delhi High Court its plea seeking Rs 10,000 crore in damages from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its documentary "India: The Modi Question", alleging that it casts a slur on the country's reputation and contains false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela permitted the petitioner's counsel to withdraw the suit, saying "Accordingly, the I.P.A. 1/2023 alongwith the suit is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty so sought, granted".

The lawyer for the Gujarat-based NGO, Justice On Trial, said he had instructions to withdraw the Indigent Person Application (IPA), along with the suit, with liberty to file a fresh suit for the same cause of action.

The court passed the order on September 3.

The NGO had filed an IPA, which enables an indigent person to file a lawsuit.

The high court had earlier issued notices to BBC (UK) and BBC (India) on the application filed by the NGO.

The plea said BBC (UK) is the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom and has released the two-part news documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- while BBC (India) is its local operations office. It said the two episodes were broadcast in January 2023.

The petitioner sought damages of Rs 10,000 crore in favour of the NGO and against the defendants on account of the "loss of reputation and goodwill caused to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, the Government of India, the Government of the State of Gujarat as it was during the period of the Gujarat Riots, and also the people of India". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MCD, DU responsible Satya Niketan building collapse: HC
LIVE! MCD, DU responsible Satya Niketan building collapse: HC

Delhi building collapse: Owner arrested from Rajasthan
Delhi building collapse: Owner arrested from Rajasthan

The owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, Delhi, killing seven people, has been apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area. Hariram Gupta was arrested after a massive search operation, having gone into hiding immediately...

Swatantra Bharadwaj sent to 14 days in jail
Swatantra Bharadwaj sent to 14 days in jail

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on a student activist's father during a protest at Jantar Mantar. Bhardwaj was detained after claiming he "cracked the...

5 MCD officials suspended after 7 deaths in Satya Niketan
5 MCD officials suspended after 7 deaths in Satya Niketan

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended a Deputy Commissioner and four engineers from the South Zone following the collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan, which resulted in seven deaths. The suspensions were issued...

SC to hear marital rape criminalisation after Centre's reply
SC to hear marital rape criminalisation after Centre's reply

The Supreme Court has stated it will wait for the central government's response on petitions concerning the criminalisation of marital rape before scheduling a hearing. This comes as the Centre has yet to file a substantive reply on the...