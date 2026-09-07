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GST Council Meet Postponed, Likely On Oct 7

Mon, 07 September 2026
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The 57th meeting of the GST Council, which was earlier scheduled for September 12, is likely to be held on October 7 in New Delhi, sources said on Sunday.

The meeting was postponed because its earlier date clashed with the BRICS Leaders' Summit scheduled for September 12-13.

An official notification confirming the new date is yet to be issued. According to sources, the venue is likely to remain New Delhi. Preparatory meetings of GST officers have been scheduled for October 5 and 6. The first meeting will begin at 3 pm on October 5, while the second is scheduled for 11 am on October 6.

The upcoming meeting will be the first GST Council meeting in more than a year. The 56th meeting, held on September 3 and 4, 2025, approved the GST 2.0 overhaul.

Under the overhaul, most goods and services were moved to two main tax slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The Council also created a special 40 per cent rate for a limited set of demerit and luxury goods, replacing the earlier 28 per cent slab plus compensation cess on those items. The new rates came into effect on September 22, 2025.

The October meeting is expected to focus on several pending issues related to input tax credit (ITC), refunds and GST compliance. These include proposals to ease restrictions on certain ITC claims and address the problem of accumulated credits under the inverted duty structure, among other issues.

-- Monika Yadav, Business Standard

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