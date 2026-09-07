Govt takes action against AI-generated posts on Delhi airport flooding

21:11

The government has taken strict action against social media handles that spread misinformation with AI-generated images about flooding at the Delhi airport last week, officials said on Monday.



The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport in the national capital, has filed FIRs against the social media handles for spreading misinformation, the government officials said.



Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport.



The officials said that subsequent to heavy rainfall on Friday, some people shared AI-generated videos and old videos from other locations on social media, falsely claiming them to be from the Delhi airport.



Strict action has been taken against such social media handles, and the airport operator had filed FIRs against them on September 6, the officials said.



The list of those social media handles has also been shared with the Delhi Police as part of the complaint, they added.



Going forward, the officials said legal action will be taken against anyone found spreading misleading or false information about the Delhi airport on social media.



Delhi airport experienced waterlogging at the approach roads and forecourts of Terminal 2 and 3 on September 4 afternoon as heavy rains lashed the national capital. -- PTI