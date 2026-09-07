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Focus on safety, build cost consciousness: Chandrasekaran tells Air India

Mon, 07 September 2026
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Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday addressed the airline's staff and emphasised the need to focus on safety and build a stronger culture of cost consciousness.

Air India's incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam and outgoing chief Campbell Wilson were also present at the meeting.

Chandrasekaran, who is the Air India Chairman, said the airline's next phase must focus on safety, customer trust, operational execution and cost discipline.

"The most important thing Air India should aspire to have is trust in the minds of people," he said, and added that its safety record should be better than the best.

He urged the staff to help build a stronger culture of cost consciousness.

Chandrasekaran also acknowledged that the past 18 months had been particularly challenging for the airline, with geopolitical disruptions, airspace closures, fuel volatility and the tragic AI171 accident impacting operations and performance.

At the meeting, Chandrasekaran formally introduced Gebremariam to the staff.

On August 5, Air India announced the appointment of Gebremariam as the CEO and MD after a comprehensive search, overseen by a dedicated board committee.

He comes with nearly four decades of experience at Ethiopian Airlines Group, including as its CEO for over 11 years.

Tata Group took over Air India from the government in January 2022, and later Singapore Airlines acquired a 25.1 per cent stake in the airline. -- PTI

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