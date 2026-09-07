Deputy collector's mother killed as tree falls on moving car during heavy rain in MP

21:36

The 72-year-old mother of a deputy collector was killed and three others injured when a tamarind tree fell on a moving car during heavy rain in Indore on Monday, officials said.



Rajneesh Kasera, Joint Director of the state government's Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) told PTI that four people were in the car when the tree fell on it during heavy rain in the MG Road area.



Kasera, who along with other officials rushed to the spot and rescued those trapped inside with the help of a municipal corporation team, said Radha Devi (72), mother of Deputy Collector Purnima Singhi posted at NVDA, died in the accident.



Three others, including the driver, were injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.



He said the deputy collector's mother was returning home with others after getting her eyes treated, adding that the treefall crushed the car. -- PTI