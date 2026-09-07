Delhi: Manipuri musician beaten to death for objecting to drinking outside his flat

19:33

A 54-year-old Manipuri musician died after a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff allegedly assaulted him when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his Kilokari village apartment in the early hours of Monday, the police said.



The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the beating of C Vikram Singh, a Manipur native who has been residing in Kilokari village for several years.



A preliminary enquiry revealed that Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, objected to six men creating a nuisance outside his house and sustained injuries during the attack, in which the youths rained blows and punches on him, the police said.



Singh's son Yaiphaba rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, they said.



The police initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the assault and Singh's death.



Police said some suspects, including a minor, have been detained, adding that they have identified the accused and are working to arrest them. -- PTI