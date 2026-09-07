Delhi CM orders magisterial probe into Delhi PG building collapse

08:31

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday ordered a magisterial probe into the Satya Niketan house collapse incident that claimed the lives of five DU students and injuries to several more.



Earlier in the day, the chief minister visited the site, where a nearly 30-year-old five-storey building being used as a paying guest accommodation collapsed. She also met the injured admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre.



The hostel accommodated mainly students enrolled in Delhi University colleges across the road.



"Following an on-site review and based on the preliminary assessment, Chief Minister has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry of the incident and FIR against the building owner," Delhi CMO said in a post on X.



The AIIMS trauma centre received 10 patients, of whom four were brought dead, and one later succumbed to injuries.



Three patients remain admitted and are undergoing treatment, while one underwent limb surgery and another was discharged after observation.



A 19-year-old person was also brought to Safdarjung Hospital at 3.05 pm with minor injuries and was admitted for observation, officials said. -- PTI