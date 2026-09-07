Delhi building collapse: Rescue op completed after 27 hrs; no more casualties

22:30

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Rubble from the Satya Niketan building collapse site was cleared on Monday, 27 hours after the rescue operation began, with no fresh casualties, officials said.



The operation concluded around 5.10 pm, following which all rescue units were withdrawn from the site, according to the Delhi Fire Service.



Seven people were killed, and five others are undergoing treatment, after the five-storey building housing a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday.



Twelve people were rescued from the debris and taken to hospitals, with three of the injured reported to be in critical condition.



The building owner, Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila, and son Mahesh, have been arrested, police said.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings.



A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the collapse. -- PTI