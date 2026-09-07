Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi building collapse: 7 dead, 12 rescued

Mon, 07 September 2026
Share:
12:39
image
The death toll in the building collapse in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area rose to seven on Monday as search and rescue operations entered the second day.

So far, 12 people have been rescued from the debris of the decades-old multi-storey building.

National Disaster Response Force Inspector General (IG) Narendra Bundela said on Monday that the federal contingency force did not have a "specific figure" on the number of people trapped under the debris.

According to Bundela, the rescue operation being undertaken by the NDRF and sister agencies from the Delhi government is expected to last till late Monday.

Earlier in the day, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said 11 patients were received at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre following the building collapse.

"Out of the 11 patients, five were brought dead, while one patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to his injuries; three patients have been admitted and are being treated. One patient underwent limb surgery. One patient had sustained a minor injury and was discharged after observation," the statement read.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10 police teams formed to nab Satya Niketan building owner
LIVE! 10 police teams formed to nab Satya Niketan building owner

SEE: CCTV captures moment Delhi building came crashing down
SEE: CCTV captures moment Delhi building came crashing down

Dramatic CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a five-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven people and injuring 11, as rescue operations continue.

Illegal constructions above 4 floors to be sealed in Delhi
Illegal constructions above 4 floors to be sealed in Delhi

Following a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan that claimed five lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions with more than four floors and vowed strict action against...

6-year-old donates savings to Nepal victims, wins hearts
6-year-old donates savings to Nepal victims, wins hearts

A six-year-old boy from Kushinagar, Alfaz Sheikh, has donated his entire year's savings from a piggy bank to help victims of devastating floods in neighbouring Nepal. Moved by images of the destruction, he personally handed over his...

Vijay accuses DMK of organised graft, raising 'party funds'
Vijay accuses DMK of organised graft, raising 'party funds'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has accused the opposition DMK of organised corruption and illegal collection of "party funds" during its previous regime, citing Enforcement Directorate documents. The allegations, which named...