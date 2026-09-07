Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 11 rescued from debris

Mon, 07 September 2026
Share:
08:23
image
A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris of a 50-year-old multi-storey building that collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, with the death toll reaching six, an official said on Monday.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations through the night.

"One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

He further said that efforts are continuing to trace the persons allegedly connected with the incident.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 11 rescued from debris
LIVE! Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 11 rescued from debris

Locals say Delhi PG had weak foundation, water in basement
Locals say Delhi PG had weak foundation, water in basement

A five-storey PG accommodation in Satya Niketan, South-West Delhi, collapsed, trapping numerous students and raising immediate concerns about building safety and construction standards in congested areas. Residents reported a "sudden...

Oppn slams Centre, Delhi govt over fatal hostel collapse
Oppn slams Centre, Delhi govt over fatal hostel collapse

A five-storey boys' hostel in Satya Niketan, Delhi, collapsed, killing three students and trapping others, leading to widespread condemnation from opposition parties. Leaders from Congress and AAP criticised both the central and Delhi...

MP hooch tragedy claims 11 lives; three officials suspended
MP hooch tragedy claims 11 lives; three officials suspended

Eleven people have died and 54 others fallen ill after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. A preliminary investigation suggests the illicit liquor was supplied from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have...

Fadnavis' ministers clash over DJ sound during festivals
Fadnavis' ministers clash over DJ sound during festivals

Maharashtra ministers are divided over the use of high-decibel DJ systems during Hindu festivals. While Minister Yogesh Kadam asserts that festival sound will not be stopped, his colleagues Sanjay Shirsat and Meghana Bordikar advocate...