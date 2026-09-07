Delhi building collapse: 5 MCD officials suspended

13:46

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings, after a building in south Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven and injuring several others.



The order of the copy, accessed by PTI, reads that the suspended officials include Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar of the South Zone.



The action comes after a decades-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday.



The suspension orders were issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Vigilance Department on the directions of the civic body's commissioner under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959.



The officials have been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Regulation 5(2), the orders said.



They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.



The suspension orders were signed by Deputy Law Officer (Vigilance) Nand Kishore. PTI