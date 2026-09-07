Centre, NSCN-K (Niki) extend ceasefire by one year in Nagaland

21:39

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The Centre and the Niki Sumi faction of NSCN-K have extended the ceasefire for another year, an official statement said on Monday.



The agreement was signed on Monday by NSCN-K (Niki) Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) supervisor Abel Zingru Thuer, secretary Ameka Achumi and ministry of home affairs joint secretary Niraj Kumar Bansod.



The objective of the agreement is to bring about lasting peace in Nagaland with the involvement of the Naga people, it said.



The agreement also stipulated that the ceasefire would remain subject to adherence to the ceasefire ground rules mutually agreed upon and signed by both sides.



The agreement also provides for the ground rules to be mutually reviewed and amended with the involvement of both parties.



NSCN-K (Niki) first entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 2021, while the latest extension would remain in force until September 7, 2027.



This group splintered from NSCN-K in 2021 itself and then entered into a ceasefire with the Centre but is not directly involved in the Naga political talks. -- PTI