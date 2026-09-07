Case against woman scribe reminiscent of Taliban rule: Keralam BJP chief

22:35

Bharatiya Janata Party Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday condemned the registration of a case against journalist Aparna Kurup, alleging that the UDF government had surrendered to religious fundamentalists.



Chandrasekhar said the journalist had faced death threats and cyber attacks for speaking against Sunni Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar's remarks on women, but instead of taking action against those responsible, a case was registered against her.



In a statement, he alleged that the move was evidence of the Congress-led UDF government's "surrender to religious fundamentalist forces".



"While Rahul Gandhi speaks at length about women's rights and equality on the one hand, the Congress government in Keralam is registering a case against a journalist who raised her voice for women's rights," Chandrasekhar said.



He alleged that the action against Kurup amounted to a violation of her right to freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.



Chandrasekhar alleged that the Home department had halted further action in cases registered against activists of religious fundamentalist organisations who had allegedly threatened Kurup.



The BJP leader claimed that the government had frozen action against a person accused of threatening the journalist due to pressure from organisations such as the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami. -- PTI