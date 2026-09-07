2 held for sending bomb threat emails to Guj HC, Surat court to stall proceedings

23:31

The Gujarat police have arrested two men from Chennai for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to the Gujarat High Court and Surat sessions court in a bid to stall trial proceedings after one of them jumped parole, officials said on Monday.



In a swift 48-hour operation, the Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad City and Surat Crime Branch traced the accused to the Tamil Nadu capital with the help of the Chennai ATS after analysing technical data related to the emails.



The accused, Mahammad Asfaq Ansari (28), a resident of Surat, and his accomplice Rajesh alias Raj Munia (33), allegedly created a fake email ID and sent two threat emails to the Gujarat high court at 11.57 am and 11.59 am on Saturday, Ahmedabad police commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said.



The emails contained the messages, "Bomb rdx Ahmedabad and Surat court" with threats to blow up the premises, the Cyber Crime Branch said.



Gahlaut said that the Surat Crime Branch had earlier arrested Asfaq in a drugs case and he was let out on parole. But he failed to return to jail after his parole ended and had been on the run for the past 10 months.



The duo had earlier been lodged together in Lajpore Jail in Surat and remained in contact after their release, and subsequently travelled to Chennai in search of a ganja supplier, he said. -- PTI