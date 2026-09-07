An Indian woman has alleged that Russian police detained her husband in Moscow and pressured him to join the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has sought consular access, while India continues efforts to secure the return of its nationals...
Nepal is grappling with the devastating aftermath of flash floods, with the death toll reaching 1,356 and nearly 5,000 people, including foreign nationals, still missing. Identification of bodies is a major challenge, with only a...
The owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, Delhi, killing seven people, has been apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area. Hariram Gupta was arrested after a massive search operation, having gone into hiding immediately...
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area following a dispute over an abusive social media comment. Police have apprehended two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder. The victim...