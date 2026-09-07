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LIVE! Union minister Giriraj Singh receives 'death threat'
LIVE! Union minister Giriraj Singh receives 'death threat'

Moscow: Indian engineer pressured to join Russian army
Moscow: Indian engineer pressured to join Russian army

An Indian woman has alleged that Russian police detained her husband in Moscow and pressured him to join the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has sought consular access, while India continues efforts to secure the return of its nationals...

Nepal floods: Toll rises to 1,356, search on for 5K missing
Nepal floods: Toll rises to 1,356, search on for 5K missing

Nepal is grappling with the devastating aftermath of flash floods, with the death toll reaching 1,356 and nearly 5,000 people, including foreign nationals, still missing. Identification of bodies is a major challenge, with only a...

Delhi building collapse: Owner arrested from Rajasthan
Delhi building collapse: Owner arrested from Rajasthan

The owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, Delhi, killing seven people, has been apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area. Hariram Gupta was arrested after a massive search operation, having gone into hiding immediately...

Delhi teen stabbed to death of social media remarks; two held
Delhi teen stabbed to death of social media remarks; two held

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area following a dispute over an abusive social media comment. Police have apprehended two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder. The victim...