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10 police teams formed to nab Satya Niketan building owner

Mon, 07 September 2026
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Delhi Police have formed 10 separate teams to track down Hariram, owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, claiming six lives, and is currently untraceable, police said. 

The teams comprise local district police, Special Staff, and other operational units. Each team is being led by an officer of the Additional DCP rank. Police are conducting raids across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to apprehend Hariram. Delhi Police has also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

The owner has a residence in Gurugram, Haryana, but is currently untraceable. An FIR has been registered against the building's owner. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has called a high-level meeting on the collapse, to be held later this afternoon. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to attend, along with senior officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Police. The LG is likely to take several major decisions during the meeting.

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the matter concerning the tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area after it was urgently mentioned before the Chief Justice on Monday.

The collapse has also triggered evacuations in the surrounding area. -- ANI

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