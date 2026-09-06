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Union minister Manjhi admitted to AIIMS with breathing difficulty, fever

Sun, 06 September 2026
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Union minister Jiten Ram Manjhi/File image
Union minister Jiten Ram Manjhi/File image
Union Minister Jiten Ram Manjhi was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Sunday evening after he complained of breathing difficulties and fever, sources said.

Manjhi, the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, was brought to the emergency department at around 5 pm and shifted to the ICU at around 9 pm, they said.

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition and conducting the necessary medical evaluation, sources said.

According to the hospital sources, Manjhi may have dengue. However, no details about his condition have been shared by AIIMS yet.

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