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STF identifies 23 suspected Bangladeshis living illegally in Chhattisgarh

Sun, 06 September 2026
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Twenty-three suspected Bangladeshis residing in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district allegedly using fake Indian documents have been detained by the Special Task Force (STF) of the district police, an official said on Sunday.

The STF, headed by additional superintendent of police (IUCAW) Rashmeet Kaur Chawla and comprising seven inspectors, has been conducting a special drive to identify suspected illegal immigrants, infiltrators from Bangladesh and people residing without valid documents, Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said.

"The STF carried out checks at several locations across the district in the last two months. Some 1,162 people were checked during the drive and 23 were found to have allegedly submitted false or fake documents," he said.

STF teams were subsequently sent to several districts in West Bengal, including Murshidabad, Jangipur and Malda, from where the suspects claimed they belonged in order to verify their identities and addresses, he said. -- PTI

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