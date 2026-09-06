Several trapped as boys' PG building collapses near DU

16:47

Local police staff, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot.





The NDRF team has also reached, and rescue and relief operations are underway, a police officer said.

A five-storey building housing a boys' PG collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, leaving several people trapped, officials said.Rescue operations were underway, and three people have been rescued so far. They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and were stated to be in critical condition, they said.A PCR call was received at South Campus police station at 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of a building near Nanakpura Gurdwara, the police said in a statement.The area where the incident occurred is close to the heart of Delhi University's South Campus and has several buildings mostly housing student PGs, hostels and eateries."The exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. Two people have been rescued so far. Further details will be shared as and when confirmed," read the statement.According to officials, the collapsed building was known as 'Hostel Daze.' Police sources indicate that construction work in the basement was ongoing prior to the incident.Witnesses at the scene estimate that more than 15 people may be trapped under the rubble, but this figure has not been officially confirmed.Locals and eyewitnesses said they immediately joined the rescue efforts, using their hands and available tools to remove debris in their search for those trapped underneath.An eyewitness commented that the incident could have been much worse had it occurred on a working day since many students from nearby areas had returned home. "Very few were here," he said.Eight fire tenders and multiple rescue teams from various departments were rushed to the spot, officials said.No immediate official confirmation has been provided regarding the total number of people trapped, rescued, or injured.Police are advising locals and onlookers to stay away from the site, as the presence of bystanders is complicating rescue efforts. Both police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure that ambulances can move freely.BJP MLA Anil Sharma reached the spot and informed that people are still trapped."We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe," he said. --