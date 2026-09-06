Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Satya Niketan collapse: Union education minister Joshi speaks to Delhi CM

Sun, 06 September 2026
Share:
21:11
image
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta about the Satya Niketan building collapse, in which three students have died and several people remain trapped.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the private building collapse in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus. I have spoken to Delhi Chief Minister Smt.  @gupta_rekha ji, who is personally monitoring and has assured me that all necessary rescue and relief measures are being undertaken expeditiously," Joshi wrote on X.

"Praying for the safety of everyone who is trapped and wishing a speedy recovery for those who have been injured," he added.

An around 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving three students dead and many trapped.

According to police, eight people have been pulled out of the debris so far, of whom one was brought dead to the hospital, and another died during treatment. 

Five are critical, and one rescuer who received injuries was discharged. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3 dead, several trapped as boys' PG collapses near DU
3 dead, several trapped as boys' PG collapses near DU

A five-storey boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan, South Delhi, collapsed, resulting in one fatality and trapping several individuals. Rescue operations are ongoing in the congested area, with locals citing ongoing...

LIVE! Delhi building collapse: MCD seals adjoining building
LIVE! Delhi building collapse: MCD seals adjoining building

Satya Niketan collapse: Nadda assures Delhi CM of all support
Satya Niketan collapse: Nadda assures Delhi CM of all support

A five-storey building housing a boys' hostel in Satya Niketan, South Delhi, collapsed, resulting in three student deaths and several injuries. Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured support and are...

Locals say Delhi PG had weak foundation, water in basement
Locals say Delhi PG had weak foundation, water in basement

A five-storey PG accommodation in Satya Niketan, South-West Delhi, collapsed, trapping numerous students and raising immediate concerns about building safety and construction standards in congested areas. Residents reported a "sudden...

Students trapped under debris calling on phones for help
Students trapped under debris calling on phones for help

A five-storey building in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed, trapping an estimated 30 to 50 students under the debris. Rescue operations are ongoing, with locals reporting calls from those trapped inside. The building, a PG...