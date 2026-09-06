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Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Delhi building collapse

Sun, 06 September 2026
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Rescue operations underway at the site of a building collapse in South-West Delhi, in New Delhi./Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo
Rescue operations underway at the site of a building collapse in South-West Delhi, in New Delhi./Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the building collapse incident in the national capital and said authorities are at the site to assist the affected people.

An around 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving three students dead and many trapped.

"The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Locals claimed that there could be between 30 and 50 people in the five-storey building when it collapsed around 1.30 pm. Authorities, however, gave no figure for those trapped. -- PTI

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