Mirzapur: The Movie earns Rs 60 crore at box office

13:24

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 30.90 crore gross at the domestic box office on the opening day and went on to collect Rs 38.4 crore on Saturday at the domestic box office.





The total collection of the film stands at Rs 69.30 crore gross at the domestic box office.

The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries.





The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show.

, featuring actors Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, has earned over Rs 60 crore on the second day of release at the domestic box office.The film, which released on Friday, marks the first big-screen outing for theuniverse, which began as a streaming series in 2018 and went on to become one of India's most successful OTT franchises over the course of three seasons.It also features actors Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee, who are reprising their roles. Actors Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Sonal Chauhan, were newly added to the film.It is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. --