Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Massive landslide hits Sikkim's Mangan district

Sun, 06 September 2026
Share:
13:54
image
A massive landslide hit Sikkim's Mangan district in the early hours of Sunday, partially blocking the flow of two rivers, officials said.

A substantial portion of the hillside along a new road cutting of the Naga-Tosa Road in the Naga Forest area, opposite the Theng Tunnel, collapsed near the confluence of the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers in Chungthang subdivision, they said.

The landslide partially blocked the flow of both rivers, they added.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while the extent of damage to property, if any, is being assessed, officials said.

The river levels at Sankalang and Phidang outposts are currently normal, though the water remains muddy, they said.

The local administration has been directed to maintain continuous monitoring of water levels and immediately report any significant changes, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Flood alert issued along Budhigandaki river basin in Nepal
LIVE! Flood alert issued along Budhigandaki river basin in Nepal

Baghel replaced as in-charge amid rift in Punjab Cong
Baghel replaced as in-charge amid rift in Punjab Cong

The Congress party has announced a significant organisational reshuffle, appointing new general secretaries and state in-charges. Sachin Pilot has been made in-charge of Punjab, and Randeep Singh Surjewala for Gujarat, ahead of crucial...

Duleep Final: Easwaran misses ton, Sooryavanshi falls short of 50
Duleep Final: Easwaran misses ton, Sooryavanshi falls short of 50

A promising opening partnership ended with both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran missing out on major milestones as East Zone reached 133/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final.

'Misbranded' rabies vaccine seized in Delhi, DCGI acts
'Misbranded' rabies vaccine seized in Delhi, DCGI acts

Indian drug regulatory and law enforcement agencies have stepped up their efforts against the illegal manufacture and distribution of spurious drugs. This intensified action follows the seizure of a "misbranded" batch of Abhayrab rabies...

Nepal Police warns against selling flood-swept valuables
Nepal Police warns against selling flood-swept valuables

Nepal Police has urged the public to return any valuables, including gold, silver, cash, or documents, found after the August 26 floods, warning that keeping such items could lead to legal action. This warning follows the arrest of 29...