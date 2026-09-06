London-bound plane makes 'emergency landing' at Bengaluru airport

15:08

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A London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight carrying 270 passengers was forced to make an 'emergency landing' at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Sunday after developing a technical glitch shortly after take-off, sources at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIAB, said.



The flight took off from KIAB at around 8.20 am but reportedly developed a technical issue soon after departure, prompting the crew to circle the aircraft near Tumakuru for more than half an hour before returning to Bengaluru.



"All passengers on board are safe," sources at BIAL said, adding that the aircraft was brought back to KIAB as a safety precaution and made an emergency landing.



The exact nature of the technical problem was not immediately known. Authorities are looking into the cause of the incident.



However, there was no immediate reaction from the airlines.



The flight was carrying approximately 270 passengers bound for London. -- PTI