Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

London-bound plane makes 'emergency landing' at Bengaluru airport

Sun, 06 September 2026
Share:
15:08
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight carrying 270 passengers was forced to make an 'emergency landing' at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Sunday after developing a technical glitch shortly after take-off, sources at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIAB, said.

The flight took off from KIAB at around 8.20 am but reportedly developed a technical issue soon after departure, prompting the crew to circle the aircraft near Tumakuru for more than half an hour before returning to Bengaluru.

"All passengers on board are safe," sources at BIAL said, adding that the aircraft was brought back to KIAB as a safety precaution and made an emergency landing.

The exact nature of the technical problem was not immediately known. Authorities are looking into the cause of the incident.

However, there was no immediate reaction from the airlines.

The flight was carrying approximately 270 passengers bound for London. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Massive landslide hits Sikkim's Mangan district
LIVE! Massive landslide hits Sikkim's Mangan district

Nepal Police warns against selling flood-swept valuables
Nepal Police warns against selling flood-swept valuables

Nepal Police has urged the public to return any valuables, including gold, silver, cash, or documents, found after the August 26 floods, warning that keeping such items could lead to legal action. This warning follows the arrest of 29...

'OG' to 'flex': Modi uses GenZ lingo in SRCC address
'OG' to 'flex': Modi uses GenZ lingo in SRCC address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi employed Gen Z-friendly phrases like "OG" and referenced the film 'Dhurandhar' during his address at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce. This move, 13 years after a previous impactful speech at...

ISRO staring at privatisation? Staff bodies seek clarity
ISRO staring at privatisation? Staff bodies seek clarity

Nine employee associations at ISRO have written to Chairperson V Narayanan, seeking official clarification on the proposed transfer of manufacturing and operational functions to private entities. They raised concerns about ISRO's future...

Duleep Final: Mohan, Ishan Kishan steady East Zone
Duleep Final: Mohan, Ishan Kishan steady East Zone

A promising opening partnership ended with both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran missing out on major milestones as East Zone reached 133/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final.