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Hanuman Ansh earns Rs 100 crore at box office

Sun, 06 September 2026
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Hanuman Ansh, based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and follows a grieving young Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

It features Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas, among others.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 124.70 crore gross at the domestic box office.

The film, which was released in Indian theatres on August 7, had a slow start at the box office, registering paltry collections in its first two weeks before gaining momentum through a strong word-of-mouth.  -- PTI

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