Gold worth Rs 1 cr, marijuana of Rs 5.25 cr seized at IGI airport in Delhi

19:31

Customs officials have seized a diamond-studded gold bracelet valued at more than Rs 1.07 crore and around 15 kg of suspected marijuana worth approximately Rs 5.25 crore in two separate cases at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, officials said on Sunday.



In the first case, two Turkish nationals arriving from Istanbul were intercepted by Airport Customs Preventive officers at Terminal 3 on August 19, an official statement said.



Following detailed baggage and personal search, the officers seized a gold bracelet studded with diamonds, the statement said.



According to the statement, the bracelet, made of 750-purity gold, weighed 87.5 grams and contained approximately 10 grams of diamonds, equivalent to around 50 carats.



The provisional value of the bracelet was assessed at Rs 1,07,86,301, the statement said.



The bracelet was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and both passengers were arrested under section 104 of the Act.



In a separate case on September 4, customs officers, acting on profiling, intercepted a Malaysian passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur at Terminal 3, another statement said. -- PTI