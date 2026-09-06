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Four cops plant narcotics on jeweller in UP, extort Rs 2 L; suspended

Sun, 06 September 2026
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Four policemen posted in the district have been booked and suspended for allegedly detaining a jeweller, falsely accusing him of possessing narcotics and extorting Rs 2 lakh from him, officials said on Sunday. 

The police said two of the accused constables have been taken into custody and are being questioned, while efforts are underway to arrest the other two. 

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said, citing the FIR registered at Jalalabad police station, that constables Arun Chittodiya, Pankaj, Tushar and Virendra, posted at Tilhar police station, reached Jalalabad on two motorcycles on Friday night. 

Dixit said the policemen allegedly contacted jeweller Sundaram over the phone on the pretext of pledging jewellery. Sundaram told them that his establishment was in the town and that he had closed it and come to Jalalabad. 

When Sundaram reached Sariya Mor, the four constables allegedly asked him to accompany them to a nearby village. They allegedly placed something in his motorcycle and subsequently took him to the Biriyaganj police outpost under the Tilhar police station, where they accused him of possessing narcotics and demanded Rs 3 lakh, the SP said. 

According to the complaint, Sundaram's father reached the Biriyaganj outpost with Rs 2 lakh later that night, following which the jeweller was released.  -- PTI

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