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FDA order regulates food safety, not festivals: Mundhe

Sun, 06 September 2026
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's recent directive on food safety is aimed at monitoring and preventing food adulteration and not to impose any restrictions on festivities, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has said.

"We are not regulating festivals; we are ensuring that food served at festivals - just as in weddings, bhandaras, Eid, Christmas, New Year's Eve events and other gatherings -- is safe and compliant with a law that has existed since 2011," Mundhe told PTI.

After months of a relentless crackdown on food adulteration, FDA recently introduced a year-round "Festival Enforcement Calendar" to systematically target food adulteration during festivals.

"There appears to be some misunderstanding and apprehension regarding the standing order issued for food-safety arrangements during festivals and large public gatherings," Mundhe said.

"The order does not regulate festivals. It regulates food safety," he said.

The legal framework governing food safety, including registration and licensing of Food Business Operators (FBOs), has been in existence since 2011 and has been operational for years. The present order does not create a new law, impose a new licensing regime, or introduce new restrictions on festivals, he said.

For years, festival-related food-safety directions were often issued separately as individual festivals approached.

The latest order establishes a standing framework for the entire year, covering festivals and large gatherings across communities and religions.

The objective is to ensure that officers, vendors, caterers, FBOs and organisers are clear about their respective roles and responsibilities, Mundhe said.

"This reduces ambiguity, prevents arbitrary interpretation and ensures consistent implementation of the law," the senior IAS officer said.

The latest SOP is religion-neutral and festival-neutral, he said, adding there is no discrimination between festivals or communities.

The order does not prohibit bhandaras, prasad or community food distribution, Ganapati or other religious festivals and does not interfere with religious rituals or traditions, Mundhe said.

It does not prevent communities from organising their festivals and regulate the manner in which people celebrate, or impose a new legal requirement specifically on festivals, he said.

No religious or cultural activity is being prohibited by this order, the FDA chief said.

"It is a uniform, year-round SOP for implementing the existing food-safety framework, applicable without discrimination to all communities, all festivals and all food-service activities.

"The objective is not to restrict celebration but to prevent illness. Let festivals be celebrated with faith, joy and tradition and let the food served during the festivities be safe," Mundhe said.  -- PTI

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