Every student's life precious, protection must be ensured: Rahul on Delhi building collapse

19:57

The Congress on Sunday attacked the Modi government after a building housing a boys' PG collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, with Rahul Gandhi asserting that every student's life is precious and their protection must be ensured under all circumstances.



The five-storey building collapsed this afternoon, leaving one dead and several people trapped under the debris, officials said.



The area is close to the heart of Delhi University's South Campus and has congested lanes lined with student hostels and eateries.



In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The news of the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking and alarming. Reports indicate that several people are trapped under the debris, including many students from Delhi University."



"My appeal is that NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, and all rescue teams reach every single student by making every possible effort, ensuring that the injured receive the best possible immediate treatment, so that no effort is spared in saving anyone," he said.



Congress and NSUI workers are present at the scene and are ready to provide every possible assistance, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said. -- PTI