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'Doctor God' T K Lahiri assaulted at BHU hospital

Sun, 06 September 2026
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Retired doctor and Padma Shri awardee Prof T K Lahiri was allegedly abused and slapped by an Associate Professor while undergoing treatment at Sir Sunderlal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here, officials said on Sunday.

The authorities constituted a medical board to probe allegations, they said.

Prof Lahiri, popularly known as 'Doctor God', has been admitted to the hospital's Cardiothoracic Department for the past few months and is undergoing treatment, the official said.

The hospital administration received a complaint through email from Prof Lahiri's family members alleging that Associate Professor Dr Arvind Pandey abused him and slapped him, causing an injury to his face, they said.

"The complaint was received from Prof Lahiri's family members through email. A medical board has been constituted to investigate the matter, and its report will be submitted soon," the hospital official said.

Further action will be decided after the medical board's findings are received.

Prof Lahiri, who retired from the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU, in 2003, continued to provide free medical consultation to patients even after his retirement.

Known for his philanthropic work, he has also donated a substantial part of his pension for charitable causes.

He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2006 in recognition of his contribution to society and the medical profession. -- PTI

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