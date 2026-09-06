Delhi CM assures rescue after building collapse

17:18

Following the collapse of a building in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that multiple agencies are carrying out rescue operations and assured immediate assistance to the affected families.



Eight fire tenders and police teams were dispatched to the site, where rescue operations are currently underway, according to a Delhi Fire Service official.



'Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram,' Gupta said in a post on X.



Teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence are carrying out the rescue operation, she said.



The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure, Gupta said, adding that every possible effort was being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families.



She stated that the situation is being closely monitored and that all relevant agencies are working in coordination.



Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood also mentioned that rescue and relief operations are in progress, with teams on the ground providing necessary assistance.



"We are closely monitoring the situation and have directed the concerned teams to take every necessary measure to ensure the safety of those at the site. The safety and well-being of our citizens remains our foremost priority," he added. -- PTI