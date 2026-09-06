Colleague kills woman with pair of scissors in office row in Haryana

18:48

A 25-year-old woman died on Sunday after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors by a colleague at their workplace in Sector 37, police said on Sunday.



The woman, Shivani, was rushed to a private hospital in a critically injured state but succumbed in the morning.



The police have taken the colleague, 30-year-old Aslam, into custody.



Shivani, a native of Jalalpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, lived in a paying guest accommodation in the Sector 37 area.



She and Aslam worked at NDR, a car seat cover manufacturing firm in the same sector's industrial area.



According to the police, on Saturday, an argument broke out between the two over work, and Shivani slapped Aslam.



An enraged Aslam struck her on the neck with a pair of scissors and Shivani fell to the ground, bleeding.



Her body was sent for post-mortem and her family informed, the police said. -- PTI