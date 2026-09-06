BRICS Summit: GST Council meet rescheduled to Oct 7

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com





The meeting will be preceded by an officers' meeting on October 5 and 6.



The council, chaired by Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, would be meeting after a gap of over a year.





The 56th GST Council meeting had taken place on September 3-4, 2025, during which the Centre and states decided on a major restructuring of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates and slabs. -- PTI

The GST Council meeting, originally scheduled for September 12, has been postponed to October 7 on account of the BRICS summit.India is hosting the annual BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, which is expected to deliberate on a number of pressing global challenges, including the economic consequences of the West Asia crisis.BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.Sources said in view of the BRICS summit, the 57th GST Council meeting has been rescheduled for October 7.