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BJP MP Dinesh Sharma appointed Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Sun, 06 September 2026
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Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma was appointed Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Sharma will succeed Admiral D K Joshi (retd), who took over as lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 8, 2017.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr. Dinesh Sharma as Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique issued late Saturday night.

Sharma, 62, earlier served as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on November 25. He is also the vice chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. -- PTI

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