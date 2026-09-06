Ahead of Ganpati festival, Pune residents take out protest march seeking ban on DJ systems

19:51

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A protest was held in Pune on Sunday against the use of high-decibel sound amplification systems, popularly called DJs, during festivals.



The protesters raised slogans seeking a complete ban on such systems while asserting that peace and protection from noise pollution was a right of every citizen.



Those taking part in the protest march organised at Balgandharva Rang Mandir here sought to know why a ban on DJs could not be implemented in Pune when authorities have made such announcements in cities like Solapur and Nagpur.



At a public meeting held after the march, speakers alleged Pune police had failed to control excessive noise levels during Dahi Handi celebrations that took place on Saturday.



The march, which proceeded till the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters, was organised by Loudspeaker Opposition Pune Citizens' Forum following the recent assault on activist Vidyanand Bapat, who has been advocating for a ban on DJs to curb noise pollution. -- PTI