9 dead after consuming spurious liquor in MP

11:23

Nine persons died, and many others fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday, officials said.



These persons had consumed the liquor in two villages of Banda tehsil, located 30 km from the district headquarters, they said.



"Interactions with locals have pointed out that the deaths occurred after they consumed illegal spurious liquor. Screening has already begun in the two villages," Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal told PTI over phone.



Nine persons died, while others were shifted to the government-run Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital after they complained of headache and vomiting, she said.



The first death was reported in the early hours of Sunday, the official said.



The preliminary autopsy reports were not yet received, she added. -- PTI