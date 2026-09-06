11 killed in MP hooch tragedy, UP supply link suspected

20:55

Eleven people died and 54 others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday, with a preliminary probe indicating the liquor was supplied from Lalitpur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, officials said.



Authorities suspended three excise officials and two police personnel in connection with the tragedy, they added.



Three separate FIRs have been registered based on complaints by the victims' kin, Sagar Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Shashindra Chouhan said.



"Eleven persons have died after consuming illegal spurious liquor in two villages of Banda tehsil, about 30 km from the district headquarters," Chouhan, who was visiting the affected area, told PTI over phone.



The 54 who have fallen ill include 49 with symptoms like blurred vision and dizziness, he said.



They have been screened and admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital (BMCH), the DIG said, adding that those with minor complaints would be discharged after initial treatment.



"Police teams searched the affected villages since morning for people who may have consumed liquor. The Banda police station house officer and an outpost in-charge have been suspended. Three separate FIRs have been registered by the victims' kin at two police stations, including Banda," he said. -- PTI