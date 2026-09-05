US might hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain 'very soon': Trump

08:04

US President Donald Trump/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said the United States could "hit" Iran's heavily fortified underground nuclear site known as Pickaxe Mountain "very soon", days after Washington targeted Iranian military targets.



Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump defended the months-long US military campaign against the Islamic Republic, saying its primary objective was to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.



"We're in five months now. And you know what we did in five months? They're not going to have a nuclear weapon; that's what we did," Trump said.



"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon because if they did, you probably wouldn't be standing here very long," he added.



Trump then warned that Pickaxe Mountain could be targeted if the US detects activity there.



"We may hit Pickaxe very soon because if there was anything going on with Pickaxe," Trump said, adding that US intelligence was closely monitoring activity at the site.



"We know everybody that's moving at Pickaxe; we know everybody that's moving everywhere all over Iran. And if anything goes bad, we hit them; we hit them hard," Trump said.



Pickaxe Mountain is located near Iran's heavily damaged Natanz uranium-enrichment facility and is described as a heavily fortified underground complex containing two deeply buried tunnel systems. -- ANI