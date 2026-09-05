SP leader booked for offering namaz on UP Circuit House road

18:44





The action came after a video purportedly showing Usman offering namaz on the premises went viral on social media, prompting Hindu organisations to approach police officials and demand action.



According to the complaint, Usman had parked his vehicle on the way inside the circuit house and offered namaz there, allegedly causing inconvenience to people and disrupting traffic.





He had also attended a meeting of Samajwadi Party leaders at the circuit house in connection with the MLC elections, police said.



Moradabad City SP Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the circuit house in-charge had complained that he received a video showing a person offering namaz on the premises without permission. "It was also alleged that the activity caused obstruction to traffic," he said.



Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 285 and 293 of the BNS, for causing danger or obstruction in a public way and continuing a public nuisance after an order or prohibition by a public servant, respectively. Further legal action will be taken after the investigation, the officer said. -- PTI

A local Samajwadi Party office bearer Mohammad Usman, has been booked for allegedly offering namaz at the Moradabad Circuit House without permission and obstructing traffic, police said on Saturday.Usman is also a relative of Samajwadi Party MLA from Bilari, Mohammad Faheem Irfan.The case was registered at the Majhola police station on Friday night following a complaint by the circuit house's in-charge junior engineer Anil Kumar.