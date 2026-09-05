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Sixth and last accused in UP illegal cracker factory blast nabbed after encounter

Sat, 05 September 2026
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The police on Friday arrested the sixth and last named accused in the August 31 illegal cracker factory blast in Kaushambi that killed 14, after an encounter, officials said. 

Shakil was arrested around 9 pm after a joint team of Manjhanpur police and the Special Operations Group received information that he was attempting to flee the area.  

Upon being stopped on a motorcycle, Shakil allegedly opened fire, and during the retaliation he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. 

A country-made pistol, a live cartridge and the motorcycle were recovered from his possession, officials said.

Shakil was the sixth and final named accused in the case to be arrested, the police said. 

He was taken to the district hospital for treatment and further legal proceedings are underway.

The district administration, in the presence of the police, also demolished his house in Mahmoodpur village on Friday evening, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the reward on his head was increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. -- PTI

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