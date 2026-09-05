Rahul Gandhi will be PM candidate in 2029: TN Cong minister

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He said the Congress was certain that Rahul Gandhi would be its Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2029 elections.



"I do not want to comment on the question of deputy prime ministerial candidate Vijay. We are sure that Rahul Gandhi will be the prime ministerial candidate. There is no room for other questions," Viswanathan said.



He said the Congress's state unit was "active and healthy" and expressed confidence in the party's prospects after its alliance with Vijay in Tamil Nadu.



Viswanathan also said Congress workers across Tamil Nadu, from Kanyakumari to Tiruttani, were carrying out political activities with strength. He said the party had begun its preparations well ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections.



"Congress party comrades from Kanyakumari to Tiruttani are doing politics with strength. We have started work since there are two and a half years before the elections in Parliament," he added. -- ANI

Tamil Nadu minister P Viswanathan on Friday said that Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be the prime ministerial candidate in the 2029 elections, while expressing confidence in the Congress' political position in the state.Viswanathan was one of the 2 MLAs from Congress to get minister berths in TVK-led Government.Speaking in Chennai, Viswanathan said there was no room for ambiguity on Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the prime minister's post.