Putin orders 72-hour pause in strikes on Kyiv

18:10

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a 72-hour pause in strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Tass news agency





"Putin has ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight today," Peskov said.





Peskov said the decision was tied to preparations for US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to visit Kyiv for peace talks





On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Moscow and Kyiv as part of Washington's diplomatic efforts to advance a peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said that he had dispatched Witkoff and Kushner to determine whether progress could be made toward a settlement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Responding to a question about whether the proposed peace plan could require Ukraine to cede territory, Trump dismissed the idea on the territorial issue, saying his administration would present "an idea for peace".

"We'll have an idea for peace," Trump said, while arguing that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had become particularly difficult because of the relationship between the two leaders.