Officials raid firecracker warehouse in Etah over safety violation, launch probe

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Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Etah have launched an investigation after a firecracker warehouse, licensed to store up to 500 kg of explosive material, was allegedly found to have stock exceeding the permitted limit, officials said on Friday.



The actual stock is being weighed and matched with the quantity mentioned in the licence to determine whether the warehouse stored fireworks beyond the authorised limit, officials said, adding that they have initiated the sealing process.



The development comes days after a massive explosion at an illegally operated firecracker factory in Kaushambi district killed 11 people, including eight children, on August 31.



The blast destroyed the factory building and damaged several nearby houses. The death toll later rose to 14.



The inspection of 'Seth Ji' firecracker warehouse in Sakit Nagar was carried out by sub-divisional magistrate Shweta Singh, circle officer Nitish Garg, fire officer Prashant Singh and station house officer Madhu Dubey.



The inspection also found two LPG cylinders, cattle and hay on the premises. -- PTI